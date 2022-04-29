JEFFERSON — Downtown Jefferson was abuzz Thursday as vendors, community members and the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club prepared set up for the organization’s 75th annual ”Diamond Jubilee” Pilgrimage event, which will run through Sunday.
Jefferson’s 75th Pilgrimage event, one of the largest events of the year for the bayou city, kicked off Thursday with the opening night of the 68th annual Diamond Bessie Murder Trial, just as another book about the city’s infamous guest has been published.
Craft vendors set up their booths Thursday as homeowners made last minute touch-ups to their gardens and historic homes.
Founded and hosted each year by the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club, the “Diamond Jubilee” is set to run April 29-30 and May 1 in downtown Jefferson.
Pilgrimage was first created in the spring of 1940 when the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club hosted a three-day Dogwood Trail event to draw visitors to the area in an effort to promote East Texas and all her beauty.
Feedback from the first event showed visitors wanted a chance to see inside historic Jefferson’s old homes, so Pilgrimage was born.
For its 75th annual Pilgrimage event this year, club volunteers are inviting guests to come celebrate historic Jefferson by taking a step back in time to the 1860s with a host of events and activities.
Proceeds from Pilgrimage go to support the historical properties owned by the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club.
For 2022, the 68th Diamond Bessie Murder Trial returns with another performance at 7:30 p.m. today and again on Saturday, April 30 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m.
The drama is based on the true story of the murder of “Diamond” Bessie Moore and subsequent trial of her lover Abe Rothschild in the late 1800s. All performances of the 68th Annual Diamond Bessie Murder Trial will feature the special guest star, Mickey Kuhn, who portrayed seven-year-old Beauregard Wilkes in the 1939 Academy Award-winning motion picture, “Gone With the Wind.”
All performances of the play are held in the Jefferson Playhouse at the corner of Market and Henderson streets. Tickets for the 68th Diamond Bessie Murder Trial can be purchased by calling (903) 665-0737. Advanced ticket purchase is advised.
Just in time to celebrate the annual murder trial re-enactment, author Jody Hadlock has penned a fictional book based on the true events of “Diamond” Bessie, titled, “The Lives of Diamond Bessie.”
Hadlock will be at Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House, located at 116 N. Polk St in Jefferson to host a book signing at 4 p.m. on April 30.
Also during this year’s Pilgrimage will be the annual Heritage Plant Sale, tours of the Jay Gould railcar, the “Atalanta,” and the Homes Tour.
The Plant Sale is held on the front porch of the Excelsior Hotel, located at 211 W. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson, and the “Atalanta” is located directly across the street. The craft vendors are set up on the south side of the Excelsior Hotel.
The homes included on this year’s Home Tour include the House of the Season’s located at 409 S. Alley St., the Homestead, located at 410 E. Delta St., the Singleton’s Virginia Cross Home, located at 401 N. Soda St. and the Beard House, located at 212 Vale St. in Jefferson.
To see a full schedule and list of events, visit the Jefferson Pilgrimage website at www.jeffersonpilgrimage.com.