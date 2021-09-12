JEFFERSON — A slew of antique tractors will be rolling into downtown Jefferson soon as part of the third annual Antique Tractor Show on Sept. 17 and 18.
Traffic will be closed down on Austin Street in downtown Jefferson on Sept. 18 in order to make room for the more than 100 antique and modern tractors expected to arrive for the annual show.
Held for the first time in 2019, organizer Francene Rainey with Diamond Don RV Park, said the event was a success.
“We’ve had a really, really good response and we might have a few vendors set up but we will have all of our specialty shops in downtown Jefferson open and some of the downtown restaurants will offer discounts to those here for the tractor show,” Rainey said previously.
The tractor show will include a tractor parade, slow tractor race and a host of presentations of unique awards for the different tractor entries. The swap meet, a new event last year will return this year.
Setup and registration will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 and tractor participants are invited to attend the Meet and Greet Dinner Social that evening at the Diamond Don RV Park and Event Center.
Antique small engines and working exhibits, as well as vintage truck exhibitors are also welcome to the event. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Antique Tractor Show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 18. The Slow Tractor Race will begin at 11 a.m. and the Tractor Parade will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18. An awards show will be held at 1:45 p.m. that day near the Jefferson General Store at the corner of Austin and Walnut Streets.
For more information about the Antique Tractor Show, visit its Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/JeffersonAntiqueTractorShow or call 903-742-2041.