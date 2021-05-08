JEFFERSON — All aboard!
The annual Historic Jefferson Train Show will soon pull into town at the Jefferson Visitors and Transportation Center. Sponsored by the Jefferson and Cypress Bayou Model Railroad Club and the Historic Jefferson Railway,the event will include model trains on display for viewing, train rides, a walk through the R.D. Moses Model Railroad Museum, model train vendors on site and more.
The event, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 15 and 16 in downtown Jefferson has seen several businesses team up together to share the love of trains.
The Historic Jefferson Railway and the Lonesome Dove Drive Through Safari Park will both be offering train rides while the Visitors Center and R.D. Moses Model Railroad Museum will offer model train enthusiasts a chance to see their craft up close and personal.
Tickets are $7 each and include admission to the R.D. Moses Model Railroad Museum, located behind the Jefferson Historical Museum at 223 West Austin Street. Children under six-years-old are free and a children's play area will also be available at the Jefferson Transportation Center, located at 305 East Austin Street.
To purchase advance tickets or to learn more about the event, call 903-240-6039 or 866-398-2038.
Tickets to ride train at the Historic Jefferson Railway may be purchased by visiting the website at www.diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ and tickets to ride the train at the Lonesome Dove Drive Through Safari Park may be purchased by visiting www.lonesomedovedrivethrusafari.com/
To learn more about the Historic Jefferson Train Show and view a full schedule of events, visit www.historicjeffersontrainshow.com/