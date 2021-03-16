JEFFERSON — One of Jefferson's largest events of the year, the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club's 74th annual Pilgrimage event is set to return this year, while the Battle For Jefferson Civil War re-enactment has been canceled.
The two events, which usually coincide each spring to offer guests a glimpse back at days gone by, were both canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
While Pilgrimage is returning this year, the Battle for Jefferson Civil War re-enactment is canceled again, with organizers looking to bring it back in 2022.
Battle for Jefferson
"It is with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of the 2021 Battle for Jefferson Civil War Re-enactment,” the organization stated on its event page. “ The committee will spend the rest of this year laying the groundwork for a big comeback on April 29, 30 and May 1, 2022. We appreciate all of the support from our friends in the re-enacting community, visitors and local stake holders and we look forward to seeing you all next year.”
Pilgrimage
While the Battle for Jefferson is once again postponed, the 74th annual Pilgrimage weekend is back on this year in a big way.
Set for April 29, 30 and May 1 and 2, this year’s Pilgrimage is jam packed with events and activities, all follow the unused theme from last year’s event, “Bygone Days on the Bayou.”
Pilgrimage was first created in the spring of 1940 when the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club hosted a three-day Dogwood Trail event to draw visitors to the area in an effort to promote East Texas and all her beauty.
Feedback from the first event showed visitors wanted a chance to see inside historic Jefferson’s old homes, so Pilgrimage was born.
For its 74th annual Pilgrimage event this year, Club volunteers are inviting guests to come celebrate historic Jefferson by taking a step back in time to the 1860s with a host of events and activities.
Proceeds from Pilgrimage go to support the historical properties owned by the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club, a 501c3 non-profit.
The Historic Home and Garden Tour
This year’s Historic Home and Garden Tour features four historic Jefferson homes and four beautiful local gardens.
This year’s homes include Jefferson author Mitchel Whitington’s home, the Grove, along with the Stilley – Young House, the Sagamore, Twin Oaks Plantation and the Terry House.
Tickets former the Home and Garden Tour may be purchased on the Pilgrimage website.
Diamond Bessie Murder Trial
A Pilgrimage fan favorite each year is the Diamond Bessie Murder Trial, which covers the real life love story turned tragedy of Jefferson visitor “Diamond Bessie,“ who is buried in the city’s cemetery.
This year’s 67th annual Diamond Bessie Murder Trial boasts five performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. on April 29 at the Jefferson Playhouse. Other performances of the play are at 7:30 p.m. on April 30 and 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. on May 1, as well as a 2 p.m. showing on May 2.
The play brings to life the true story of the murder of Diamond Bessie in Jefferson in 1877.
Tickets for the 67th Diamond Bessie Murder Trial may be purchased by calling Beth Crawford on the Diamond Bessie ticket-line at 903-665-0737. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly advised as seating is limited.
Heirloom Plant Sale
Each Pilgrimage includes a chance for visitors to snag some unique and beautiful greenery at the annual Heirloom Plant Sale, benefiting the Club.
Bulbs, cuttings, seeds and locally, home-grown plants are for sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30 and May 1 on the front porch of the Excelsior House Hotel on Austin Street.
Twilight Garden Tour
Four beautifully kept local gardens are on the menu this year for the annual Twilight Garden Tour, which is included in the Historic Homes and Garden Ticket cost.
The Twilight Garden Tour runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on April 30 and May 1.
Excelsior House Hotel Salad Luncheon Buffet
Set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 1 at the historic Excelsior House Hotel, the annual salad luncheon buffet gives guests a treat and a chance to help support the Club.
Served in the hotel’s grand ballroom or outdoor courtyard, depending on the weather, guests will enjoy a homemade lunch buffet and desserts provided and served by Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club members.
Early ticket purchasing is strongly recommended as seating is limited. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online on the Pilgrimage website. Online ticket sales close April 23.
Tickets may also be purchased at the Excelsior House Hotel or by calling 903-665-2513.
Tour the Atalanta, Jay Gould’s Private Rail Car
Take actual steps in and have a seat from bygone days on the bayou by touring the private rail car of railroad baron Jay Gould of New York, and learn the history of how it made its way to Jefferson.
Owned and maintained by the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club since 1954, the 20 minute Atalanta tour is located Directly across from the Excelsior House Hotel at 211 West Austin Street. Tickets are $5 per person, with children under six-years-old free with an adult ticket. Tours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30 and May 1 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 2. Tickets may be purchased online.
Pilgrimage Parade
The Pilgrimage Parade offers fun for guests of all ages and is set for 10 a.m. on May 1 in downtown Jefferson.
This year’s Grand Marshals for the 2021 parade are Mike and Carla Riordan.
Sign up is still available on the Pilgrimage website for those wishing to join this year’s parade with the theme of, “Bygone Days on the Bayou.”
Heritage Quilt Exhibit
The Heritage Quilt Exhibit will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30 and May 1 in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located 501 East Jefferson Street in Jefferson.
Craft Fair Sale
Craft and store vendors will be set up and selling their wares throughout Pilgrimage weekend. Homemade jellies, local honey, natural soaps, handmade clothing and toys, as well as food will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30 and May 1 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 2 at William Perry Park, adjacent to Pilgrimage Headquarters by the Excelsior House Hotel.
Website
To purchase tickets for Pilgrimage activities or to find the schedule of events, visit the website at www.jeffersonpilgrimage.com