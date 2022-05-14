JEFFERSON — All aboard!
The annual Historic Jefferson Train Show will roll into downtown Jefferson this weekend with model trains on display for viewing, train rides for all ages and vendors offering everything needed for train enthusiasts.
The Historic Jefferson Train Show will have vendors and model trains on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 14 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 15 at the Jefferson Visitors and Transportation Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson.
The annual train show is sponsored each year by the Jefferson and Cypress Bayou Model Railroad Club. In addition to the model trains, the Historic Jefferson Railway, located at 400 E. Austin St. in Jefferson will offer train rides for all ages on a gas-powered locomotive.
Guests to the annual train show will also have a chance to walk through the R.D. Moses Model Railroad Museum, located directly behind the Jefferson Historical Museum at 223 W. Austin St. in Jefferson. The museum features a model railroad constructed by the late R.D. Moses and his friend Jack Luck that depicts the Texas & Pacific Railway in West Texas in the 1950s. The 14 by 48 foot model railroad layout creates in miniature the wide-open spaces of West Texas with buttes, outcroppings, mesquite trees, mine villages, oil wells, cow towns, and ranches.
The Lonesome Dove Drive Through Safari Park, located at 1782 U.S. 59 North in Jefferson will also be offering train rides throughout the weekend.
Tickets are $7 each for the Historic Train Show and include admission to the R.D. Moses Model Railroad Museum. Children under 6 years old are free at the event and a children’s play area will also be available at the Jefferson Transportation Center.
To purchase advance tickets or to learn more about the event, call (903) 240-6039 or (866) 398-2038.
Tickets to ride train at the Historic Jefferson Railway may be purchased by visiting the website at www.diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ and tickets to ride the train at the Lonesome Dove Drive Through Safari Park may be purchased by visiting www.lonesomedovedrivethrusafari.com/
To learn more about the Historic Jefferson Train Show and view a full schedule of events, visit www.historicjeffersontrainshow.com/