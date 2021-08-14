JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s first ever Balloon Mini-Glow is set for today at the Jefferson Airport and families and guests from across East Texas are invited to attend.
The city of Jefferson’s Tourism Department and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to offer their first ever Hot Air Balloon Mini-Glow event set for 5:30 p.m. today in Jefferson. The event was rescheduled after it was rained out in June.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Moore said Friday the weather forecast looks good and they are looking forward to a great family friendly event.
“The Jefferson Hot Air Balloon Glow is set for (today) with folks planning to enjoy the water slide, the kid’s bounce house, along with five food trucks and five hot air balloons to light up the sky come dark thirty,” Moore said. “Bring your lawn chairs but also bring your appetite as there will be watermelon slices at one booth, Ragin Cajun serving up a variety of cajun food, Beje’s hamburgers, hot dogs, cotton candy, flavored popcorn, Italian ice and plenty of drinks to choose from.”
Event organizers named the band, “Spare Time,” to headline the outdoor event which will be held at the Jefferson Airport.
The co-sponsored event is open to all at a cost of $10 per adult and $5 per child, ages 12-years-old and younger.
“This is our first joint project with the city’s Tourism Department and we have more to come,” Moore said previously. “We will have five balloons here from the Longview hot air balloon event and they will do a glow when it gets dark. This was their idea and they had reached out to us with the idea for a mini-glow.”
Those wishing to climb in the basket of a hot air balloon and go up in the air for a tethered ride can do so for $20 per person.
“They will go up to 20 feet in the air in the balloon,” Moore said. “The gates will open at the airport at 4:30 p.m. to give time for people to eat and go up in the balloons, then the glow will happen at sunset. Things will probably really get started about 5:30 p.m.”
Moore said guests are welcome to bring their lawn chairs or blankets, ice chests and set up at the airport for the glow. Children’s bounce houses will be on site, as well as food trucks, ice cream and music.
“We are really hoping the glow will bring people from all over to visit Jefferson,” he said.
For more information about the event, follow the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/845817266351847
The airport is located at 270 Cypress River Airport Road in Jefferson.