JEFFERSON — The engines will soon be revving up at Diamond Don Rainey’s event center in Jefferson as the 18th annual AHRMA International Vintage Motocross event gets underway Sept. 10-13.
Several world and national champion racers attend, including inductees to the Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Legendary racers on site will include Barry Higgins, Steve Wise, Brad Lackey, Trampas Parker, Trey Jorski, Guy Cooper, Gary Semics, in addition to Diamond Don Rainey who himself is a noted legend and promoter of the sport.
“National Vintage Motocross, includes Charity Golf Skills Challenge on Thursday, Cross Country and Trials on Friday, Vintage Motocross on Saturday with Post-Vintage on Sunday,” Diamond Don Event Center co-owner Francene Rainey said previously. “100cc and 200cc Revenge races will be on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will be full of motocross legends. Come out and see Steve Wise, Trey Jorski, Guy Cooper, Trampas Parker and event legend Gary Semics. We have a vintage friendly motocross track at Diamond Don RV Park with great spectator viewing areas.”
Diamond Don Rainey, who owns several businesses and tourist hot-spots in historic Jefferson, will host thousands of visitors at his RV Park as they attend the 18th Annual AHRMA Riverport International Vintage Motocross.
The event has previously drawn in more than 1,000 competitors and more than 3,000 total attendees, making Rainey’s RV Park population the weekend of the event larger than the town of Jefferson’s normal population.
“This is the Woodstock of vintage motocross,” Rainey said previously.
The thousands of fans and racers travel from across the U.S. and eight other countries to attend Rainey’s event, which is the largest vintage motocross event in the world.
“People come here for the spirit, the camaraderie,” Racer Gary Chaplin said of the Jefferson event previously. “We share a lot of joyous memories from the greatest era of motocross.”
Vintage Motocross, or the “greatest era of motocross,” is considered the period of the sport after the end of World War II to the mid-1970s.
“It’s all about natural terrain,” Rainey said. “We have the vintage motocross and post-vintage motocross. It really makes your adrenaline rush just watching these guys race — they don’t back off.”
Rainey said the event includes four disciplines: trials, cross country, vintage motocross and post-vintage motocross.
Different activities are held on site each day for guests, including a charity golf event, live band and party, tailgate and dinner.
“The reason this is the largest vintage motocross event in the world is because of Jefferson,” Rainey said. “This little town, people from all over just love it. They can come here for the motocross, but also go in town to eat and shop.”
Those interested in checking out the vintage motocross event can visit Rainey’s website www.diamonddonempire.com/diamond-don-racing/ for more information on schedules, tickets and RV parking.
To learn more about the Diamond Don Event Center and RV Park, visit www.DiamondDon.com.