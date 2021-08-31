JEFFERSON — It’s that time of year again to get revved up for Jefferson’s 19th annual AHRMA International Vintage Motocross event at the Diamond Don Event Center and Campgrounds.
The annual races, which sees several world and national champion racers attend, including inductees to the Motorcycle Hall of Fame, is set for Sept. 8 through 12.
“The weekend will be full of motocross legends racing on old bikes, including several inductees to the Motorcycle Hall of Fame,” Rainey said in statement. “More than 1,000 people attend this annual event from all over the country. It is the largest vintage motocross race in the country.”
Legendary racers on site will include: Barry Higgins, Steve Wise, Brad Lackey, Trampas Parker, Trey Jorski, Guy Cooper, as well as Rainey, who is also a noted legend and promoter of the sport.
“Bench race with Diamond Don’s weekend legend, Billy Grossi, who was a major fixture in the motocross scene in the 1970s. Cutting his teeth at places such as Hangtown, White Rock, Watsonville, Placerville and Carnegie, Grossi raced for the fun of it, never really thinking that it could someday earn him a living,” Rainey said. “Grossi’s desire to pin it, win it, or die trying, eventually got the attention of the manufacturers. He landed his first real factory ride with Kawasaki in 1973. He raced on several factory teams and retired in 1982. As for his racing days, he said it wasn’t perfect, but he wouldn’t trade any of it.”
Rainey, who owns several businesses and tourist hot-spots in historic Jefferson, will host the visitors at his RV Park as they attend the 19th Annual AHRMA International Vintage Motocross event. The days long festivities will also include a charity golf tournament benefit on Sept. 8 and a raffle drawing for a bike, with proceeds from both going to the Historic Jefferson Railway and Wetlands Foundation, as well as the Jefferson Adopt-A-Cop program and the racing event costs.
Also new this year is a Thursday morning Dual Sport Adventure Ride through the back roads of Marion and Harrison Counties. All street legal modern dual sport bikes are welcome.
Cross country and trials will be held on Friday (with the Diamond-Huffman Modern Trials Support Class, sponsored by Jay Huffman, Huffman Restorations). Saturday features vintage racing with post-vintage on Sunday.
The event has previously drawn in more than 1,000 competitors and more than 3,000 total attendees, making Rainey’s RV Park population the weekend of the event larger than the town of Jefferson’s normal population.
Vendors and concessions will be available at the park.
“This is the Woodstock of vintage motocross,” Rainey said previously.
The thousands of fans and racers travel from across the U.S. and eight other countries to attend Rainey’s event, which is the largest vintage motocross event in the world.
“People come here for the spirit, the camaraderie,” Racer Gary Chaplin said of the Jefferson event previously. “We share a lot of joyous memories from the greatest era of motocross.”
Vintage Motocross, or the “greatest era of motocross,” is considered the period of the sport after the end of World War II to the mid-1970s.
“It’s all about natural terrain,” Rainey said. “We have the vintage motocross and post-vintage motocross. It really makes your adrenaline rush just watching these guys race — they don’t back off.”
Rainey said the event includes four disciplines: trials, cross country, vintage motocross and post-vintage motocross.
Different activities are held on site each day for guests, including a charity golf event, live band and party, tailgate and dinner.
“The reason this is the largest vintage motocross event in the world is because of Jefferson,” Rainey said. “This little town, people from all over just love it. They can come here for the motocross, but also go in town to eat and shop.”
Those interested in checking out the vintage motocross event can visit Rainey’s website www.diamonddonempire.com for more information on schedules, tickets and RV parking.
To follow the event on Facebook, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/365871728494269