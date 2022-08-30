JEFFERSON — The East Texas Performing Arts Inc. community theater organization is inviting car lovers out to Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall on Sept. 3 to celebrate the end of summer and all things car.
The nonprofit will host its annual car show fundraiser event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Bear Creek Smokehouse, located at 10857 Texas 154 in Marshall.
The car show is open to all vehicles, years and models, and spectators are welcome to come out and enjoy the beautiful machinery on display.
Registration for participants is $20 in advance and $30 the day of the event. Advance registrants will also receive a goody bag.
Guests to this year’s car show will enjoy parking on the newly paved parking lot at Bear Creek Smokehouse, and the restaurant will be open to serve guests its signature barbecue and more.
Check in will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 3, and judging will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the raffle and auction from 1:30 to 2 p.m. An awards presentation will follow at about 2 p.m.
Guests are invited to bring out some lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and enjoy saying adios to the summer while appreciating classic, vintage and modern cars and trucks.
Proceeds from the event benefit the ETPA, which hosts community theatre productions throughout the year, awards annual senior scholarships to graduating Jefferson High School students and also hosts the annual Texas Sounds International Country Music Festival coming up in October at Memorial City Hall Performing Arts Center in Marshall.
To register or for more information, visit the nonprofit’s website at www.opnseo.com/car or by calling (903) 634-7665.