JEFFERSON — Anne Frank’s tragic story will be retold in an upcoming encore performance of Jefferson’s East Texas Performing Arts’ production of, “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
Originally debuted in 2021, Jefferson’s East Texas Performing Arts has now announced new show dates for its production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” set for July 1-3 at Marshall’s Memorial City Hall.
The play is set to open at 7:30 p.m. on July 1. Other show times include 2 and 7:30 p.m. on July 2 and 2 p.m. on July 3 at Memorial City Hall, located at 110 E. Houston St. in Marshall.
Tickets are $25 each and available for purchase online. For more information, visit https://easttexasperformingarts.org/ or call (903) 634-7665.
The play is directed by Sara Whitaker, with the cast of Karl Frederickson, Atticus Upton Lewis and Emma Pierce returning to reprise their roles.
Whitaker said previously she hopes the play serves as a reminder of what happens when the lessons of history are not heeded.
“This is a historical account of two families who went into hiding in 1942 and lived in an attic in Amsterdam for more than two years,” Whitaker said previously. “It was the Frank family and their business associates the Van Dammes and their teenage son Peter.”
Both were real Jewish families living during Adolf Hitler’s round-up and mass murder of Jews and any other race he considered inferior. The Frank family consisted of father Otto Frank, mom Edith Frank, older sister Margot Frank and younger sister Anne Frank.
“Anne was given a diary at age 13, and it became her lifeline, her best friend, the one she could share her secrets with, and by the Grace of God, when the Nazis found these two families hiding in the attic after two years, Anne left her diary behind, saying, ‘I will come and meet up with you again,” Whitaker said.
Miep Gies was a sympathizer during the Holocaust, who along with one other person, brought food to the Frank and Van Damme families and served as their link to the outside world.
“After the war, Otto was the only survivor, and he came back to the attic to say goodbye and Miep says, ‘I have some papers and Anne’s diary,’ and in a lot of anguish and pain, Otto said, ‘Burn them,’ but Miep replied, ‘But I have Anne’s diary,’” Whitaker said. “He opens the last link, the last thing left of his daughter, and thank God it survived the test of time, and now we have an account of what these two heroic families went through — their suffering, their will to survive and their will to make the best of a tragic and horrific situation.”
The play will cover the two years’ time the two families spent hiding in the attic of an active business.
“When we meet Anne, she is still very much a child and kind of bouncing off the walls, and she’s in everyone’s business and is gravitating towards being the center of attention and has no filter,” Whitaker said. “This is also a coming of age story, because when the Nazis are banging down the door and telling the families they have five minutes to gather their belongings, Anne is 15 years old and she’s calm and composed and she’s very much a woman — aware of what is going on and what is before her.”
Whitaker said the play follows all of the true life characters involved in helping the two families hide for two years, as well as a newcomer whom they took in and saved despite already being low on food and space.
“The play is also interesting from a theatrical point of view because of the sound effects going on around them. The attic was above a working business, so from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday, there were customers and people in and out downstairs so the families couldn’t move around or use the washroom — they had to whisper,” she said. “The amount of stress and tension these people faced was unbelievable.” You can also imagine every time they heard a car screeching to a halt or shouts from the street or the marching of boots down the street, their hearts jumped up to their throats. They also couldn’t go in the sunshine or breathe fresh air.”
In order to better understand the plight of the characters they play, Whitaker said the ETPA board sponsored a field trip to Dallas for the cast to tour the Holocaust Museum.
Whitaker said one of the reasons she chose the play was because two of her ETPA actors are teenagers who have been best friends since kindergarten, Emma Pierce and Atticus Upton-Lewis.
“They have a very strong bond. I was looking for plays that highlighted a young male/female relationship and this play came up,” Whitaker said. “Emma plays Anne Frank and Atticus plays Peter Van Damme.”
Whitaker said the deciding factor that settled her on presenting this play was the shocking and disappointing return of anti-Semitism in America and Europe.
“With the surprising rise and violence of anti-Semitism in the West, even in our own country, with synagogues and the Jewish people being targeted, with Israel being boycotted on college campuses — it’s shocking to me to see the rise of anti-Semitism, the level of hate of the Jewish people again and it’s alarming,” Whitaker said. “Miep just died 10 years ago, so it’s alarming how recent this all was — this was literally one generation ago and we have an entire generation of young people who are completely oblivious to World War II, to what our soldiers went through, to the suffering that went on of the Jewish people in concentration camps, and they’re not emotionally prepared to hear it, yet this is our history.”
Whitaker said while she hasn’t been inside a concentration camp, she went near one and learned a disturbing, historical fact about the Germans during the Holocaust.
“I did speak to some of the locals there outside of Munich and they told us how so many of the German people then had to or willingly turned a blind eye to what was going on in their country,” Whitaker said. “When they saw the ashes from the nearby crematorium, they were told it was ashes from a nearby factory and they didn’t question it. When the Jews saw the ashes, they were told, ‘Look, there are your ancestors.’ But I couldn’t ask my cast to understand the suffering or the brevity of the situation and the history and the play without touring the Holocaust Museum, so it will be a difficult and wonderful experience for all of us.”
Whitaker said the play is suitable for children ages 12 and up.
“You think about the violence kids see on video games and listening music and the fact that this is history and reality,” she said. “These people actually existed and they had to leave dreams and aspirations behind in order to survive.”
“But I do want to say something about the audacious hope of the Jewish people. The cast and I have been talking about that lately, why was there such a hatred for the Jews and Hitler wanted to completely eradicate them. I’m a born again believer, therefore I love the Jewish people,” she said. “The Jews are a special people and they don’t worship the gods of this world, they worship the God of Israel. They have this audacious, supernatural hope that in spite of death. They are a precious and peculiar people and it’s hard to wrap our brains around why there’s such a hatred of the Jewish people who just want to live in their own land and live in peace.”