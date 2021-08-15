JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s first-ever Balloon Mini-Glow on Saturday brought a large group of spectators out to the Jefferson Airport to see the night sky lit up with the fire from hot air balloons.
The City of Jefferson’s Tourism Department and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce teamed up to offer their first ever Hot Air Balloon Mini-Glow event in Jefferson Saturday at the Jefferson Airport.
The event was rescheduled after it was originally rained out in June.
As the band, “Spare Time,” performed live Saturday, spectators lined up their vehicles and lawn chairs to sit and watch balloonists fire up their balloons and offer tethered rides 20 feet up in the air to guests.
Children enjoyed bounce houses, watermelon, Italian ice, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers and cotton candy from food truck vendors on site.
Children “oohed and ahhed“ Saturday as the sky darkened and the hot air balloons fired up simultaneous glows with their fuel.
Marion County Chamber President Paul Moore said Saturday the event was a well attended success.
Moore said the glow event was actually the brainchild of the balloonists.
“This was their idea and they had reached out to us with the idea for a mini-glow,” he said. “This is our first joint project with the city’s Tourism Department and we have more to come.”