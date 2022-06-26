JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s historic Ruth Lester Memorial and Playhouse received a ribbon cutting rededication this week to celebrate the restoration of the property.
The historic facility, owned by the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club, was packed Thursday despite a sudden storm and power outage as supporters and community members showed up to tour the restored facility.
“The house here was built in 1860 and was later sold to a Catholic church and turned into a convent,” Excelsior House Foundation President Becky DeWare said. “The Catholic church later sold it to the Jewish community, who used the house for the rabbi and they later built what is now the Playhouse, which they used as their synagogue.”
After the Jewish population mostly moved out of the Jefferson area, the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club hosted its first ever Diamond Bessie Murder Trial, which is part of their annual Pilgrimage events, at the Playhouse.
In 1966, the garden club purchased the property and furnished the home with donated antiques. The Playhouse continued to be the host location every year for the club’s Diamond Bessie Murder Trial, as well as other community events, and most recently, the club hosted its 68th trial show at the building.
In 1970, the Texas Historical Commission placed a historic plaque on the front of the home recognizing the property as a true historical site, and it was given the name of the “Ruth Lester Memorial and Playhouse.”
“Ruth Lester’s granddaughter, Julie Dowell asked the garden club to restore the property and left a portion of her estate to go towards the restoration,” DeWare said. “As with many historic properties, once you get into looking at the work that needs to be done, you end up finding so much more necessary work.”
Realizing the historic property would not survive if a restoration was not fulfilled, the Excelsior Foundation and Garden Club embarked on a mission to raise the needed funds and complete the restoration to save the property.
“We took the money from Julie Dowell and added it to funds from the Elizabeth E. Bettelheim Family Foundation and the Schluter Foundation and we were able to complete the structural restoration,” DeWare said. “We still have some work to do at the house but the entire property has been restored structurally.”
Throughout the past year, the property has received a new roof, new paint, new wood in the walls and other places, window repairs and a chimney repair.
“The majority of the work we did was outside and if we hadn’t done the restoration, we would have lost it,” DeWare said.
With the restoration and rededication, guests to Jefferson’s annual Pilgrimage event will be sitting in the Playhouse watching the Diamond Bessie Trial for years to come.
To join the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club or to donate to the club, which also owns and oversees the historic Excelsior Hotel and the Jay Gould Railcar, visit their website at www.jeffersonpilgrimage.com.