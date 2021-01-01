JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Krewe of Hebe, the organization that hosts the city’s largest event of the year with Mardi Gras Upriver, has announced the Feb. 5-7 weekend long event will be canceled this year and instead postponed until 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sadly, our Krewe of Hebe board decided (Wednesday) night that it was in the best interest of our community to postpone our 2021 Mardi Gras event that was scheduled for Feb. 5-7,” Krewe of Hebe President Amanda Turner said Thursday. “This decision also includes our annual Queen Mab Ball on Jan. 23.”
The February event was set to be the Krewe’s 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver event and this year’s theme was Steampunk. That theme, including the Mardi Gras Upriver King Rob Baker and Darlene Davis, will return for the Mardi Gras Upriver 2022 event set for Feb. 25-27.
Turner said the Krewe deliberated for a long meeting on Wednesday before finally deciding to cancel the bayou city’s largest event of the year.
“This was an extremely difficult decision as we know this annual tradition for our community for the last 32 years has played a very important role for the local businesses and the people of our small town,” she said. “We looked at this from every possible angle and just feel that this is the best decision we could make for the well being of our community members at this time.”
The Queen Mab Ball for 2022 will now be held on Feb. 12 before the Mardi Gras Upriver weekend.
“We will be keeping our same theme for 2022 and King Rob and Queen Darlene will still be crowned at the next Queen Mab Ball! All of our bands have confirmed they will also be with us in the new year,” Turner said.
To keep up with the 2022 Mardi Gras Upriver event, follow the Krewe’s website at www.mardigrasupriver.com