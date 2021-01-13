JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players this week announced a new set of board members to start out the organization’s 2021 year.
New OHTP board members for 2021 are Joe Todaro and Lisa Daye of Shreveport and Holis Shadden and Sara Davis of Jefferson.
Todaro, Daye, Shadden and Davis now join returning board members Marcia Thomas, who serves as board president, Scott Imhof, who serves as vice president, Dian Beaird, who serves as the secretary/treasurer, Jane Maddox and Evie Mims.
The board will now prepare to oversee the community theater’s 32nd season this year in Jefferson.
Thomas said there has historically only been a rare change of membership among the theater’s board.
“There has seldom been a change in the board membership since its earliest days — with some staying as long as 15 and 20 years,” Thomas said. “We thought it was about time to offer this opportunity to some of our ardent supporters at this time to help us with continued productions and fundraisers. It’s been pretty difficult at times for a board of five to handle it all, but somehow we did.”
Next up this season, the OHTP is set to host its annual “Chocolate Sunday,” fundraiser set for Feb. 14. Thomas said the group is still yet to make a final decision if the fundraiser will move forward on that date or be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“More information will be forthcoming as soon as possible since there has already been contact from some people out of town wishing to bring entries into the chocolate competition,” she said. “When a date and location is decided it will be posted on the theatre’s website www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com.”