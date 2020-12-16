JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players got a merry start to the Christmas holiday by hosting two full house performances of its second USO style show, “It’s a USO Christmas” last week in Jefferson.
Performing a two night show at the Jefferson VFW Post 10373, the members of the Texas Opera House Theatre Players brought back fan favorite characters of Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe and Lucille Ball for, “It’s a USO Christmas.”
The TOHP first tackled a USO style show in July for a patriotic themed Independence Day production.
The performances featured songs, skits and comedy, brought together by Director Marcia Thomas.
“This show fashioned a Christmas-themed musical and skit revue around some famous names played by some regular and new Players recruits,” Thomas said. “One of the new faces for this production was a Frank Sinatra sound alike that hails from another city. He goes by the name of ‘Gozz’ and he’s got the closest Sinatra sound to be heard around here in years.”
The Players’ Lisa Daye returned for this show as Grace Allen while Joe Todaro again portrayed Bob Hope.
Jane Maddox returned to reprise her much-acclaimed impersonation of Marilyn Monroe in some of the songstress’ most famous songs including “Santa Baby”. Thomas again portrayed Marilyn Maxwell, one of Bob Hope’s favorite blondes during his years performing USO entertainment to U.S. troops.
