JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players announced Monday the community theater organization has re-scheduled its annual “Chocolate Sunday” event fundraiser for April 18 at the historic Jefferson Hotel ballroom.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event, which is normally held on Feb. 14 each year, was canceled until a secure location could be booked.
The event is now set for 2 p.m. on April 18 at the Jefferson Hotel ballroom.
Entry spots will be available for all cooks wanting to offer up their dish, as well as for youth, up the age of 12 years old.
Competitors should bring their dish to the hotel’s ballroom by 1 p.m. on April 18 and doors will open to the public at 2 p.m. Entry costs a $12 donation fee per person. Guests get to enjoy a taste testing all of the chocolate creations submitted to judges.
“Chocolate Sunday,” is an annual event that draws in cooks and chefs from across the Ark-la-tex region and beyond as they offer up their best chocolate treats in order to impress judges and take home bragging rights for a year.
The event will also feature live music and the OHTP raises funds from entry fees from the competitors. Those interested in participating in “Chocolate Sunday,” can get more information on the theater’s website at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com.