JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players community theatre group is taking everyone back to a simpler time this weekend during its new Pioneer Days three-day festival.
The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade through the streets of downtown Jefferson, complete with horseback riders, horse-drawn carriages and more.
The three day festival, which concludes with the Sons of the Pioneers concert on Labor Day, harkens back to the historic bayou city’s earlier days in the 1800s.
Parade participants will be dressed in period clothing and no motorized vehicles will be allowed in the parade. Prizes will be awarded to A trophy and a prize will be presented to the person who the winning parade participant and the winning costume.
Following the Saturday morning parade, actors will re-enact a famous shootout in the streets of downtown Jefferson at 11 a.m. The re-enactment will be acted by OHTP board member Jim Blackburn and OHTP actor Mark McKay. Two more shoot out re-enactments will happen throughout the afternoon Saturday and again on Sunday at times to be announced.
Saturday night will see a free street dance at 6 p.m. with live music provided by the Sheila and Caddo Kats band. The dance will be set up on Austin Street near Polk Street and down to Walnut Street. Some chairs will be available for on-lookers and participants and the music will be in the style of early country tunes of yesteryear including some from Hank Williams and others. A trophy and prize will be given to the person whose costume best represents authentic pioneer days attire.
Sunday’s activities will include a Dutch Oven Cooks and Barbeque food event with entertainment at the boat launch on the riverfront. Guests will be able to sample the fair cooked by participants.
All activities on Saturday and Sunday are free to attend.
The 3 p.m. concert with the Sons of the Pioneers band on Monday at the Jefferson Visitors Center will wrap the weekend festival. VIP tickets are sold out but general admission tickets are still available and may be purchased in advance online. Tickets will not be sold at the door the day of the event.
Concert tickets are $25 and may be purchased at The Willow Tree in downtown Jefferson or online at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com