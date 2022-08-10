JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players organization is once again preparing to take guests back to a simpler time as it hosts its second annual Pioneer Days event and Sons of the Pioneers concert.
Changing from a three day to a one day event, the family friendly Pioneer Days will kick off in downtown Jefferson on Sept. 3.
The community theater’s President Marcia Thomas said a lack of funding and a bout of illness led to the event’s reduction in days.
“We were thrilled with the reception that the Sons of the Pioneers received last year as well as the other little things that we put together,” Thomas said of the event’s inaugural year in 2021. “It drew several hundred people into town for the entire weekend and created excitement every single day with a parade, a barbecue with entertainment, a replicated historical shoot-out, and a western street dance. This year, however, we have had to scale back a bit due to the still-existing illness going around and, most of all, the big inflation that is now occurring. It has made a huge difference in everything. The Sons of the Pioneers had to increase their fee, we were faced with illness of board members, and mostly we just didn’t have the funds — even with a grant — to make plans for more than one day, so that’s why we’ve rescaled it to one day.”
Thomas said with some intense planning and a deal from the Sons of the Pioneers, they are able to still host the event and bring back the concert.
“After months of working on ideas and figuring out ways to raise money, in addition to receiving about half as many donations as last year, the Sons of the Pioneers and us finally made a deal and they are practically on their way here,” Thomas said.
The Pioneer Days event was created by the community theater organization in an effort to kick start the beginning of their season and encourage membership. The OHTP also wanted to host a family friendly event for the community to enjoy.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.
General admission tickets are $30 per person and are on sale now at The Willow Tree and on the OHTP website at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com. Some tickets may still be available for sale at the concert.
VIP tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis at $55 per person. Groups of 12 or more may purchase a block of seats by contacting the OHTP at (903) 665-8243.