JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players organization is once again preparing to take guests back to a simpler time as it hosts its second annual Pioneer Days event and Sons of the Pioneers concert.

Changing from a three day to a one day event, the family friendly Pioneer Days will kick off in downtown Jefferson on Sept. 3.

Bridget began at the LNJ working in sports, city reporting and then on the education beat before moving to the MNM where she covers education and the cities of Jefferson, Harleton and Hallsville. Bridget has two daughters and loves her family and animals.