JEFFERSON — The Jefferson's Opera House Theatre Players and their guests on Sunday had a pretty sweet time while raising money for the community theater organization.
The theatre group's "sweetest Sunday of the year," presented food for the soul at the Jefferson Christ Episcopal Church as part of its annual fundraiser that hosted each Valentine's Day weekend.
The chocolate recipe-making competition was in the Parish Hall of the church where tables were decorated using a Valentine's Day theme, event organizer Marcia Thomas said.
Guests on Sunday enjoyed live musical entertainment while judges sampled and then ranked the chocolate recipe entries.
Judges serving for the tasting event were Amy Ellis and Tracy Welch of Marshall.
The Chocolate Sunday event is the Players’ only yearly event and it serves to help raise funds for the continuation of the group’s plays and musicals.
Live entertainment Sunday included gospel singers Johnny "RiverRat" Nance, Ann Leslie of Marshall and Shreveport music teachers and professional musicians Lisa Daye and Jennifer McMullen.
The local quartet, The Gospel Girls, rounded out Sunday’s live entertainment.
“Following the music program, the audience was invited to go to the Parish Hall and wait for the announcement of the winners and then partake of all the chocolate they could hold,” Thomas said.
The Chocolate Sunday winners this year are first place Sara Davis, who received a Blue Ribbon and a Gift Certificate to a Jefferson business. In second place was Isabella Ashcraft, who received a Red Ribbon and a ticket to a show at The Strand in Shreveport.
