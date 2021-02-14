JEFFERSON — While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a hitch in Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players’ get-a-long, the community theatre group still has big plans for its remaining 32nd season and kick off of its 33rd season this year.
The organization, formed in 1989 and certified as a non-profit in 1994 has most recently had its annual “Chocolate Sunday” fundraiser postponed until April 18 and is still currently searching for a location to host the event, theatre President Marcia Thomas said this week.
The OHTP also managed to still hold productions during its 32nd season by adapting vintage style radio plays with, “Sam Spade/Romance of Helen Trent,” and “War of the Worlds.”
Also new and a huge success for the OHTP this season was the USO style shows on the Fourth of July and a “USO Christmas.”
“Jefferson’s community theatre, the Opera House Theatre Players, refused to call it quits even during the COVID-19 virus that hit in the middle of our 32nd season and caused revised production dates and shows,” Thomas said. “We persisted by putting together quickly cast, unusual productions that brought back fond memories of the radio days of other eras. We played to house limits for each of the shows.”
After April’s “Chocolate Sunday” fundraiser, Thomas is shifting her focus to the OHTP’s upcoming May play production, annual July Fourth show and annual YNOT Awards banquet in August before shifting focus to the start of the theatre’s 33rd season in September.
“Now, we are beginning to plan for a big, three-day event that will bring back more memories of the past and that will all culminate with a concert by the world-famous “Sons of the Pioneers,” a six-piece instrumental and singing group that has been performing for many decades in Branson, Missouri,” Thomas said. “Hopping around the world for engagements in Canada, Europe and other far-off countries, they have always played to sold-out audiences wherever they go. The cowboy singers have famously brought the beautiful ballads of the Old West to millions since they were formed in the 1930s.”
Thomas said the OHTP’s vision of bringing the Sons of the Pioneers to Jefferson sparked a larger event idea involving the whole Marion County community.
“The joy of being able to bring this world-renowned singing group to Jefferson on the Labor Day weekend gave birth to more ideas to make it a three-day festival for our little tourist town that has its roots in cattle and horse ranching, farming, riverboats, and — yes — cowboys,” Thomas said. “We found out the Sons of the Pioneers could make our date on the Monday of Labor Day weekend, Sept. 6, and it seemed a great time to really make it an event that will attract people from all walks of life to the community. Everyone, except for the very young, will know who the Sons of the Pioneers are and we decided to make it an old-fashioned salute to the old-time cowboys, ranchers and pioneers of Marion County.”
Thomas said plans are still in the early stages for the festival but she hopes it will include all things western, including a parade, rodeo, barbecue, street dance and train ride.
“We envision a parade, similar to the ones that used to be a focus in early Pilgrimage days, a barbeque — after all we’ve some of the best in Texas — and perhaps a small rodeo, a street dance and a train ride,” she said. “There were so many ideas that we want to enlist the help of the City of Jefferson, Marion County and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, as well as local businesses to help us put it all together. We are absolutely thrilled with the whole prospect.”
More information on the lineup of activities and tickets will be available as plans are finalized. To stay tuned, visit the OHTP website at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com