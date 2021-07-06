JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players held two successful showings of its Fourth of July special, the “Old Jefferson Pioneers Opry House Rootin’ Tootin’ Saloon Show,” and now is preparing for its first ever Pioneer Days weekend in September.
Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players got into the patriotic spirit last week by bringing back their annual Fourth of July show.
“Since July 4, 1989, Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players have presented a musical production each year, including during last year‘s virus-spreading months,” Director Marcia Thomas said in a previous statement.
This Fourth of July, the Players presented a musical and comedy revue titled the “Old Jefferson Pioneers Opry House Rootin’ Tootin’ Saloon Show.”
The shows were performed on July 2 and 3 at the historic Union Missionary Baptist Church to two full house audiences, Thomas said.
The show’s cast members included singer and guitarist John Nance, who is the retired narrator for The Turning Basin Riverboat Tours on the Big Cypress River. Also on the cast was Riley Cox, a singing cowboy who plays and sings; and board member Jane Maddox, who played “Miss Lilly White.”
Maddox donned her best saloon-girl costume to sing “File My Claim,” and “Pecos Bill.” Marshall resident Ann Leslie sang her own original songs, including “Uncertain, Texas” and “Cane Pole Fishin.” Board member Sara Davis performed as “Miss Mae Wildwest,” while another member of the board, Lisa Daye, joined guitarist and singer Jennifer McMullen in singing harmony duets, Thomas said.
The show also included acts and scenes from The Carol Burnet Show and others, Thomas said.
Next up, the Players will continue their preparations for the first ever Pioneer Days weekend event set for Labor Day weekend in downtown Jefferson. The event will include a street dance, a parade and a live concert by the “Sons of the Pioneers.”
Tickets for the upcoming Sept. 6 concert by the famous “Sons of the Pioneers” singing group are on sale at the theatre‘s website at $35 per person for VIP tickets on the first two rows near the stage and $25 per person for all remaining seats. The concert will be held at 3 p.m. in the large room of the Jefferson Transportation Center.
Visit the OHTP website at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com.