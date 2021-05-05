JEFFERSON — A biographical play set just before the start of World War II is set to debut this month by the Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players.
“Ancestral Voices,” written by A. R. Gurney, tells the story of Gurney’s own family from Buffalo, New York as they navigate the struggles of life and love.
“It is set right before the outbreak of World War 2 when a family situation arises with the older generation — a pair of grandparents are about to get a divorce because the grandmother wants to marry her husband’s best friend,” OHTP Executive Director Marcia Thomas said. “Needless to say, all the extended family members, being a WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant) culture group that they are, are very shaken but don’t want to show it.”
With the roles cast for the play, the OHTP is looking to continue its 32nd season with the debut of “Ancestral Voices” at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 and 22 at the historic Union Missionary Baptist Church in Jefferson. The church is located at 501 Houston Street.
The five-person play will see each cast member to sit and read their script “in character,” Thomas said.
The play will include cast members: Jim Blackburn, a newcomer to OHTP, returning actor Mark McKay, returning actor Don Harris, board member Lisa Daye who will also direct the play and Thomas.
Tickets are available for purchase at The Willow Tree in downtown Jefferson or by going to the OHTP website at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com.
The OHTP are also continuing to hold ongoing meetings in hopes of hosting “Pioneer Days” weekend, set for Labor Day weekend, which will see day long events, vendors, a parade, a street dance and a concert by the “Sons of the Pioneers.”
The OHTP is currently seeking input and community help to launch the event.