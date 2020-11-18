JEFFERSON — Jefferson's Opera House Theatre Players invite you to take a step back in time with them this Christmas and enjoy a vintage, Christmas-themed USO style show on Dec. 11 and 12 at the VFW Post No. 10373 in Jefferson.
The OHTP first introduced its vintage style USO shows back in July when they hosted an Independence Day themed show for the Fourth of July. OHTP Director Marcia Thomas said the shows were a hit so they're bringing them back.
"We so very much enjoyed doing the USO show last July and could see that the audiences loved it also," Thomas said. "In fact, we are enormously happy to put this one together. The VFW is great to help us continue our operation by letting us use their building."
Now the OHTP group is reprising the roles of Bob Hope and his friends for, "It's a USO Christmas," set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 12 at the VFW Post No. 10373, located at 1399 Hwy 59 South in Jefferson.
"This one is a Christmas-themed show similar to what would have been seen at the local or Hollywood Canteen during the war years," Thomas said in a statement. "The show will again feature a Bob Hope character and plenty of blondes to help him."
The show will also feature a skit with, "Ethel, Fred, Ricky and Lucy, Abbott and Costello, Burns and Allen, and several other acts that will have the audience rocking with laughter and tapping their toes," Thomas said.
The Ladies Auxiliary will be on site at both shows to sell hot chocolate, coffee and other snacks.
Tickets for each show are $15 per person and are available at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com. Tickets can also be purchased at The Willow Tree, located at 211 North Polk Street in Jefferson, or by calling 903-665-8243.