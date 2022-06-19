JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players are gearing up for their final production of the organization’s 33rd season with “Alexander’s Ragtime Band and Saloon Revue” next month.
To honor their annual tradition of hosting a production during the Independence Day holiday, the company will host the revue at 7:30 p.m. on July 2 and 5 p.m. on July 3 at the historic Union Missionary Baptist Church, located at 520 Houston St. in Jefferson.
Scheduled to appear in the show are regulars Jane Maddox, Lisa Daye, Penny Mann, Marcia Thomas, Joe Todaro, Sara Davis and Anne Leslie. Several others performers in the area are also making plans to appear, including one of the “hidden” talents of Jefferson, Wayne Thompson, whose repertoire on the piano includes such ragtime tunes as “The Entertainer” and “Maple Leaf Rag.”
The Players are currently looking for more acts to present in the revue within the genre of the ragtime era, if possible, and anyone interested may contact the director at (903) 665-8243 as soon as possible.
Tickets for the show will go on sale soon at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com. They will also be available at the door the evening of performance.