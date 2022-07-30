ohtp.jpg

Jefferson's Opera House Theatre Players will host their annual YNOT Awards on Aug. 4 at Roma's Italian Restaurant in Jefferson.

 News Messenger File Photo

JEFFERSON — Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players, Jefferson’s Community Theatre, is set to host its annual dinner and awards banquet on Aug. 4 at Roma's Italian Restaurant in Jefferson where this year’s YNOT (TONY spelled backwards) awards recipients will be honored for their work in this year’s productions.

"We host these acting awards because actors give their time and their talent all year and do not get paid," the group’s Vice President Marcia Thomas said on previously. "The applause is what they get so we want to honor them and their hard work. We have fun. We love what we do and we think it’s good for Jefferson."

Bridget began at the LNJ working in sports, city reporting and then on the education beat before moving to the MNM where she covers education and the cities of Jefferson, Harleton and Hallsville. Bridget has two daughters and loves her family and animals.