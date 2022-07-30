JEFFERSON — Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players, Jefferson’s Community Theatre, is set to host its annual dinner and awards banquet on Aug. 4 at Roma's Italian Restaurant in Jefferson where this year’s YNOT (TONY spelled backwards) awards recipients will be honored for their work in this year’s productions.
"We host these acting awards because actors give their time and their talent all year and do not get paid," the group’s Vice President Marcia Thomas said on previously. "The applause is what they get so we want to honor them and their hard work. We have fun. We love what we do and we think it’s good for Jefferson."
The board of the OHTP recently met and considered several names to choose for the Lucille Terry Cultural and Performing Arts Award, the Dorothy Award, the Sherry's Big Heart Award and the Good Neighbor Award.
The selection of winners will be announced at the dinner with recognition given to each.
Also this year, about 15 actors and entertainers were nominated as the "best" in each of the categories including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Entertainer in a Musical.
Also this year, a new category is placed on the ballot called Best Show of the Season which includes "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," "Laundry and Bourbon," and "Alexander's Ragtime Band and Saloon Show."
Ballots were mailed out with a return ballot envelope along with a invitation to the dinner. All ballots should be returned by Aug. 2.
The YNOT Awards dinner is open to the public but a reservation should be made by Aug. 4 to JeffersonTheatre@aol.com or by calling 903-665-8243.
Those attending will have a choice of two entrees, lasagna or chicken alfredo, along with a salad and bread. Meals and/or beverages may be paid for in advance or at the end of the event by each person.