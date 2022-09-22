JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players community theater organization will host auditions for their upcoming production of “The Edgar Allen Poe Afterlife Radio Show.”
The radio show style play will be performed live on Oct. 28 and 29, and auditions will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall, located at 703 S. Main St. in Jefferson.
The script for the fall production is a radio play by Patrick Greene and Jason Pizzarello that is described as a “humorous radio script involving several of Poe’s macabre stories.”
The organization is casting for several male and female actors to portray several different characters, as well as a male radio announcer that will perform commercials throughout the production.
There will be at least five female roles and several male roles that can possibly be played by double actors. The play will be directed by Sara Davis with special effects by Jonathan Elms. Halloween themed “frightful food bites” will be provided by Dian Beaird.
Those interested in the auditioning should call (903) 665-8243 for more information. The audition will be a cold reading from the script that will be furnished.