JEFFERSON — Chocolate lovers and chefs can make their way to Jefferson on Sunday for Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players’ annual Chocolate Sunday fundraiser event at the historic Jefferson Hotel.
The non-profit, which hosts productions and events throughout the year, is also currently holding auditions for parts in two upcoming plays.
Set for 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Jefferson Hotel, cooks and chefs will try out their best chocolate recipes while judges select winners. Those who would like to get in on the tasting can do so for a donation fee of $12.
Local piano player Riley Cox will provide live music entertainment during the event as he plays hits from Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, Elvis and more.
Area chefs and cooks are asked to submit their chocolate creations for judging at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, interested parties should visit the theatre’s website at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com
Next up, the community theatre will continue with auditions for two upcoming productions, “Little Women” and “Ancestral Voices.”
The auditions are held at 2 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday for the remainder of April and into mid-May, Theatre Director Marcia Thomas said. Auditions are held at Parish Hall of the Christ Episcopal Church.
The first production, “Ancestral Voices”, is a family story by writer A. R. Gurney and the theatre is looking for actors to read from scripts while seated. Needed is a man, aged 20-35 years old, a man aged 40-60 years old, a woman aged 60-80 years old and a man the same age. Rehearsals are set to begin mid-May.
For “Little Women,” a musical adaptation of the famous novel by Louise May Alcott, all roles are open for casting for female characters ranging from 17 to 25 years old. Other females will be needed for roles, aged 45 to 60 years old. Male roles aged 18 to 45 years old are also needed. The play is set to debut in July.