JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players is jumping back into action with two old style radio plays set for this week at Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House in downtown Jefferson.
The theatre company is celebrating the start of its season with two old style radio plays to bring back, “simple days and simple pleasures,” the company’s Director Marcia Thomas said.
The two showings of, “The Adventures of Sam Spade, Detective” and, “The Romance of Helen Trent,” are set for 5 and 7 p.m. on Sunday at Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House, at 116 North Polk Street in downtown Jefferson.
The first radio play, “The Adventures of Sam Spade, Detective,” is an old time radio detective show, while “The Romance of Helen Trent,” is a radio soap opera. Both will feature a full cast of performers dressed in period clothing from the 1940s and 50s as they act out all of the voice and sound effects for the radio plays, live in front of the audience.
The venue can fit 25 guests and tickets are on sale now online for $18 each at http://www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com/
Ticket purchases include a complimentary glass of wine or coffee.
“This is going to be a fun radio show from the past, brought to life in the flesh by the players,” Thomas said.