JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players announced last week the community theater organization will cancel its annual “Chocolate Sunday” event fundraiser set for Feb. 14 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The theater’s only fundraising event of the year, “Chocolate Sunday,” will now be rescheduled to some time in mid-April, OHTP Director Marcia Thomas said.
“The new and old board members met recently and discussed the idea of trying to go ahead with the previously scheduled and traditional date of Feb. 14, but ultimately decided it was better to be a bit more prudent at this time, due to rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the county,” she said.
The organization is looking to reschedule the chocolate judging contest event until mid-April, when the number of local cases will hopefully decline due to the administration of vaccines and combined efforts of social distancing.
“Chocolate Sunday,” is an annual event that draws in cooks and chefs from across the Ark-la-tex region and beyond as they offer up their best chocolate treats in order to impress judges and take home bragging rights for a year.
The public is invited to attend the event at the cost of a small donation fee and they can enjoy taste testing all of the chocolate creations submitted to judges.
The event will also feature live music and the OHTP raises funds from entry fees from competitors. Those interested in participating in “Chocolate Sunday,” can stay tuned for updates about the event on the theater’s website at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com.
Next up, the organization is planning a sequel to last year’s popular “Radio Days,” production, a special Labor Day event and it also plans to bring back its July Fourth holiday show, followed by the annual YNOT Awards late in the summer.
To follow the theater’s 2021 show list, follow its website at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com