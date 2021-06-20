JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players are once again getting into the patriotic spirit by bringing back their annual Fourth of July show.
“Since July 4, 1989, Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players have presented a musical production each year, including during last year‘s virus-spreading months,” Director Marcia Thomas said in a statement. “This year the Players will be right on target with a musical and comedy revue titled ‘Old Jefferson Pioneers Opry House Rootin’ Tootin’ Saloon Show,’ that will be performed as a show for all the family on July 2 and 3 at the restored Union Missionary Baptist Church building.”
This year’s cast members include singer and guitarist John Nance, who is the retired narrator for The Turning Basin Riverboat Tours on the Big Cypress River. Also on the cast is Riley Cox, a singing cowboy who plays and sings; and board member Jane Maddox, who will play “Miss Lilly White.”
“(Maddox) will don her best saloon-girl costume to sing ’File My Claim,’ and ’Pecos Bill,’” Thomas said. “Marshall resident Ann Leslie will be singing her own original songs, two of which are ‘Uncertain, Texas” and ’Cane Pole Fishin.’ Shinar, the talented mural artist and singer/instrumentalist of East Texas will be performing his interpretation of the famous black cowboy film star, singer, director and composer Herb Jeffries‘ life story, from Jamaica to America in song and story accompanied by rarely seen steel drums. Board member Sara Davis is making her annual appearance as ‘Miss Mae Wildwest,’ while another member of the board, Lisa Daye, will join professional guitarist and singer Jennifer McMullen in singing harmony duets of old-fashioned songs of earlier days.”
Other acts will include scenes from The Carol Burnet Show and others, Thomas said.
Tickets go on sale beginning today for the “Rootin’ Tootin’ Saloon Show“ at The Willow Tree store in downtown Jefferson. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the performance.
Tickets are $12 per person, and wine will be served following the performances on both nights for a “meet the cast” social time, Thomas said.
Tickets for the upcoming Sept. 6 concert by the famous “Sons of the Pioneers” singing group are also on sale at the theatre‘s website at $35 per person for VIP tickets on the first two rows near the stage and $25 per person for all remaining seats. The concert will be held at 3 pm in the large room of the Jefferson Transportation Center.
Visit the OHTP website at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com.