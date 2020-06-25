JEFFERSON — About 150 classic, vintage and unique cars will again cruise into downtown Jefferson July 10-11 for the 20th annual Outlaw Nationals Car Show, which benefits the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation and Camp I’m Still Me.
The open class annual car show, usually hosted in the spring, was in question this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has decided to postpone the event until July 10-11 after getting approval for the event from the Jefferson city council last week. The event is open to all vehicles, running or not running.
Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club and Restaurant Owner and car show organizer Stanley Davis met with the city council during last week’s meeting and sought approval for the event. Davis told council members the guests will be encouraged to keep 6 ft. of social distancing space between them while viewing the cars and the cars will spread out through Austin Street in downtown Jefferson. Davis said the event would also have hand sanitizer on hand and guests and participants can wear masks if they choose.
In addition to almost two hundred vehicles on show, the event will have a variety of vendors set up throughout.
The schedule of events will begin at 3 p.m. July 10 with registration outside of Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Restaurant and Club until 7 p.m.
Inside the restaurant, Karaoke will begin at 8 p.m. that night and run through midnight.
On July 11, show day registration for participants will run from 8 a.m. to noon outside of Auntie Skinner’s and vehicle judging will begin at 9 a.m.
Wipeout winners will be announced at 3 p.m. and an awards ceremony and 50/50 drawing will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Following the awards ceremony, a live auction benefiting the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation and Camp I’m Still Me will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by live entertainment from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The event is free and open to the public.
For a full list of events, visit the event’s Facebook page or website at www.facebook.com/jeffersonoutlawnationals or www.outlawnationals.com. For more information or to donate to the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation or Camp I’m Still Me, visit www.campimstillme.com.