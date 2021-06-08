JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s soon to be newest event is still in the planning stages and the Pioneer Days Committee is still looking for donations to make sure the show will go on.
Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players are hoping to bring a little of the old west back to the bayou city this September with the start of a new, weekend-long “Pioneer Days” event.
OHTP President Marcia Thomas created a Pioneer Days Committee made up of community leaders and business representatives to help plan and coordinate the Labor Day weekend event, which the “Sons of the Pioneer” singing group will headline.
The Pioneer Days Committee is seeking tax deductible donations and sponsorships to help fund the new event in Jefferson and they are also set to host another planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. on June 15 at the Taste of Caddo restaurant.
Ticket sales for the headlining “Sons of the Pioneer” concert go on sale this week on the OHTP website at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com and the committee’s planning meeting is open to the public as they continue to plan and seek input.
Thomas said her organization is always looking for opportunities to increase tourism and help local businesses and that’s how the idea of the Pioneer Days weekend was born.
“The Players is sponsoring the concert of the ‘Sons of the Pioneers’ at 3 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Jefferson Visitors Center. We thought a month ago that as long as this group will be here as a big draw, why don’t we enlarge the idea and make it a three-day event for the city,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the committee is still gathering funds to support the event and those wishing to help by jumping on the “pioneer wagon” can do so by donating amounts from $100 to $1,000 or more. The OHTP is a 501©3 non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible.
“We simply don’t have the manpower to do it all,” she said. “We want to have a parade on Sept. 4 and a western street dance early that evening. The next day, perhaps we could do a cowboy’n breakfast/brunch and maybe some western acts for entertainment later that afternoon. On Monday, the main feature is the concert.”
Thomas said she believes this Labor Day weekend event could be a great family event and help draw more tourists to downtown Jefferson.
“We’re calling it ‘Pioneer Days Celebration’ and we want the parade to look like the earlier Pilgrim parades when there were horses, Native Americans, chuck wagons, etc. We think people will be interested in seeing what Jefferson looked like in its earliest days. Jefferson was, after all, a western town in the furthest part of eastern Texas.”
Thomas said plans are still in the early stages for the festival but she hopes volunteers jump on board.
More information on the lineup of activities and event tickets will be available as plans are finalized. To stay tuned or for more information, visit the OHTP website at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com or call Thomas at 903-665-8243.