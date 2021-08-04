JEFFERSON — With plans well underway for the first ever Pioneer Days event set for Labor Day weekend in downtown Jefferson, event organizers are still in search of participants for some of the weekend’s highlight events.
Hosted by Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players, with the help of individuals and area businesses and organizations, Pioneer Days is set to include a parade, Dutch oven cook off, shoot out re-enactment in the street, live bands and more.
The weekend long event will run Sept. 4-6 in downtown Jefferson and event committee members are still searching for horseback riders, horse-drawn wagons and more for the parade.
The committee is also searching for more Dutch oven cooks for the cookoff and free tasting event.
“Everything is shaping up nicely for a very original and quite different event in town where no motorized vehicles will be used in the parade that kicks off at 10 a.m. Sept. 4,” OHTP Director Marcia Thomas said recently. “We are still looking for horse-back riders in groups or as individuals to participate in the parade and we will offer a prize for the one looking most like an early citizen of Jefferson in the 1850s to 1890s when horses and buggies were the transportation.”
Thomas said everything about the weekend-long event will be appropriate to the period of time from the pioneer days.
“We are taking this back to the early days before the riverboats really became mainstream,” she said. “We are, in fact, trying to replicate much of those periods in all the events we have planned which includes a cowboy dance that early Saturday evening where a prize will again be given to the person who is decked out most closely to the period, and then a river-front Dutch Oven Cooking demo with cooks that dress the period and offer visitors a chance to sample the good food they have just cooked up.”
Thomas said community members, businesses and organizations have jumped on board to help the Pioneer Days weekend event go off without a hitch.
“I’d also like to add that the community has been so generous as to help fund this event by donations to our 501©3 nonprofit community theatre,” she said. “Response has been excellent and we expect more to come in as well. We are thankful and excited.”
The weekend line up will also include live entertainment downtown with a shoot-out re-enactment, a live performance from Sheila and Caddo Kats band and more.
Guests to Pioneer Days will also have a chance to visit the historic bayou town’s restaurants, shops and noted sight seeing places.
“There will be plenty of time for visitors to walk around Jefferson and visit the stores and restaurants as well as take the train ride, the boat ride, or pay a visit to the Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari Park,” Thomas said. “Several times during Saturday and Sunday the re-creation of a violent confrontation between one of the Marion County’s early sheriffs and a man who killed another will be held in the exact spot where it occurred — the old wagon yard which is smack in the middle of the town.”
The Pioneer Days weekend will wrap up with the grand finale event, a concert by the “Sons of the Pioneers.”
“The highlight of the three-day event will be a concert performed by the famous ‘Sons of the Pioneers’ singing sextet that will serenade the audience with the grand old songs of yesteryear,” Thomas said.
The concert will be held at the Jefferson Visitors Center and tickets are on sale now. VIP tickets are sold out but general admission tickets are still available.
Tickets may be purchased at The Willow Tree by calling 903-601-4515 or by visiting online at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com.
More information on the activities is available by calling 903-665-8243.