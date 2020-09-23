JEFFERSON — The Shady Ladies Dancing Witches will once again dance to the beat for a good cause when they take up their brooms each Friday and Saturday night throughout the month of October.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, the women of Jefferson’s Shady Ladies Dancing Witches will show off their spooky dance moves as they raise money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Shreveport.
This will be the third year for the Shady Ladies to take up their brooms throughout the month of October, as they perform and collect donations for different causes. Previously, the dancing witches have raised funds for causes including the Lions Club and other local non-profits.
This year, the Shady Ladies will dance at 6:30 and 7 p.m. each Friday and Saturday evening throughout the month of October at the courtyard of Made In the Shade boutique. Made in the Shade is located at 118 East Henderson Street in downtown Jefferson.
All ages are welcome to the free shows and donations are voluntary. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket. To ensure space for a seat in the courtyard, reservations can be made in advance for the shows by calling Made In the Shade at 903-665-8966.
Also kicking off the first weekend of October, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce is set to host the city’s fall City-Wide Rummage Sale.
Hosted each spring and fall, Jefferson residents and store owners gather to clean out their homes and guests have a chance to grab some unique items for a fraction of the cost.
Several vendors will be set up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2-4 at the Jefferson Flea Market, located at 213 West Broadway Street in Jefferson.
To register as a vendor, visit https://www.jefferson-texas.com/events/?fbclid=IwAR0PMJqZ5pUB2gWj5CC1v3nDWC5vyxnKacJMc7lSi6xIG9LY96hh_xi-TF4#!event/2020/10/2/city-wide-rummage-sale