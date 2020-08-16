JEFFERSON — Folks wanting to experience church in a safe environment are invited to attend First Assembly of God in Jefferson’s Drive In Church event today at 10:45 a.m.
Located at 605 East Clay Street in Jefferson, the church’s Pastor Kyle Miller said the service is open to all wishing to enjoy fellowship with God and fellow believers in a safe, socially distanced environment.
“This will be just like a Sunday service we’d normally have inside but we are moving it outside,” Miller said Saturday. “Marion County a few weeks back had a pretty sizable number of coronavirus cases and some of those were here at our church with some of our members that assisted in the nursing homes. We had had two services back to back and then when that happened, we decided to go back to having service online.”
Now that Marion County’s case counts are back down, this Drive In Church event is an effort to safely and slowly move the church back to normal services.
“This is an effort to ease back into getting church back and it’s an opportunity for the community to come together and worship before school starts on Monday,” he said.
Jefferson and nearby Karnack ISDs are the last districts in the area to begin their 2020-21 school year on Monday. The majority of Harrison county districts returned to school this past week and one student case of coronoavirus was reported so far.
People are invited to bring a lawn chair and umbrella, or stay in their cars during the church service, and the church will provide plenty of ice water on site to keep everyone safe, cool and hydrated.
The church will host live music and singing, a sermon and a communion for those that wish to participate.
“We have an all in one communion system so people can take communion in a safe way and of course we will be practicing social distancing,” Miller said. “We just want to host an encouraging, uplifting service for the community to fellowship with each other.”
To learn more about the church, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonFirstAssembly/ or its website at http://jeffersonfirst.org/