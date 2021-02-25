The city of Marshall announced Wednesday that District 3 election candidate John Flowers has withdrawn his candidacy for the upcoming election.
As the remaining candidate for the district, Jennifer Truelove will be sworn into office at the regular city council meeting scheduled for May 13.
“I am excited obviously, I know Mr. Flowers and he is a good guy,” Truelove said. “I am thankful for this opportunity to serve on the city council, and I am excited to get to work.”
Truelove is a local attorney, working as a principal at McKool Smith’s Marshall office where she has been since 2010. She moved to the area with her husband in 1999, after the two met in law school.
Truelove also spent seven years working at the Harrison County District Attorney’s office, where she prosecuted felony cases involving injury and assault of children and represented the Department of Family and Protective Services in cases where children and adults were taken into protective custody.
She said that she is interested in getting re-involved in something that is going to move the community forward, after her previous commitment to run the pact to get the Marshall school bond passed ended.
“I enjoyed working on that, and I appreciate the people of Marshall coming out to the polls and having that passed,” Truelove said. “And in my opinion the new schools in Marshall have done amazing things for our community.”
She said that this new opportunity to work on the city council will offer her the ability to get up close and personal with some of the city’s issues, and get some problem solving done.