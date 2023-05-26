The Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club recently presented a check for $2,000 to Jefferson High School ag teacher Randy Penny, following their commitment to supporting the local community.
After meeting with Penny to discuss the district’s gardening program, the club donated funds to assist in essential items needed for the program.
“He had presented his program to us in January about what his department does at Jefferson High School and a lot of it had to do with plants and growing things in gardens and greenhouses,” Club President Jean Haggard said. “We were just really impressed with him, and he’s so involved with the kids.”
“We decided that we would just like to help them,” said Haggard.
The Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club was founded in 1939 for civic community affairs and providing assistance when needed, and named after Jesse Allen Weis, who was a supporter of Jefferson at the time. The club owns three properties in Jefferson, including the Ruth Lester Memorial House, the Excelsior House Hotel and the Atlanta Private Railroad Car. The Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club gives tours of the locations and hosts fundraiser events including the annual Pilgrimage in an effort to support the community of Jefferson.
The club presents an annual scholarship in the amount of $2,000 to graduating seniors from Jefferson High School, and this year, they were honored to give an additional check for $2,000 to the ag department helmed by Penny to continue growing the program for student participation.
“We really liked his program,” explained Haggard. “We want to help him of course with any materials or supplies and just general improvements for what they need. He has an actual greenhouse at the school where they grow different varieties of things.”
“He was very knowledgeable. You could tell he was really involved and wanted the kids to excel and do well,” said Haggard.
The Jefferson High School FFA department held a plant sale open to the community on May 25, which featured the open greenhouse selling flowers and hanging baskets among many others. The department invited the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club to the plant sale event to showcase a few of the opportunities the program affords students and how their donation will continue to support the department.
“We want to do good things for the community,” said Haggard.