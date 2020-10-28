The annual Joe-A-Lantern contest hosted by Joe Pine Coffee Co. went off without a hitch on Tuesday this week, according to co-owner Jill Davis.
“It went really well,” Davis said. “It, of course, looked a little bit different this year because of COVID.”
The competition was hosted outside this year, with all attendees wearing masks.
“I think with everything going on right now, that hosting things like this that the community is used to having is really good,” Davis said. “It’s great to be able to still do these fun events in a safe way.”
Rachel Chapman, Main Street Manager, and Susan and George Carter were the judges of this year’s event.
Davis said that the competitor’s submissions ranged from traditional Jack-O-Lantern style carvings, to Day of the Dead inspired painting and more, with 10 total pumpkins submitted.
This year’s winner was a pumpkin that depicted the inside of Joe Pine, including a cardboard diorama showcasing the inside of the store.
“It did rain a little bit, but it only sprinkled for a little bit,”cDavis said. “Overall it went really well, and I was so grateful with everyone for coming out.”
The coffee shop will also host an anniversary celebration on Thursday all day to celebrate their three years in business.
The event will feature a give away to the first 30 customers of a free Joe Pine for President t-shirt. Joe Pine will also have its new East Texas Flower Cart available during the event from 8 a.m. to noon.
Since its voting season, Joe Pine is looking to spend their money to support local charities by letting community members cast their votes during the anniversary celebration.
Each purchase on Thursday gets community members a ticket for every dollar spent. Community members can then cast their votes for three different local organizations, with the winning organization receiving a $500 donation from Joe Pine. All three participating organizations will also receive $1 for every ticket in their bucket, up to $150 per organization.
“Additionally, you can throw your own cash in the bucket to support these organizations who make a big impact in our neck of the woods,” Davis said.
Organizations include CASA, which donates Christmas gifts for the children in their care, Mission Marshall and the Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council.
For more information on the event got to the group’s Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/4rP604XUC.