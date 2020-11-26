Joe Pine Coffee Co in downtown Marshall officially announced the completion of their new mural in the outdoor seating area of the coffee shop.
Co-owner of the coffee shop Jill Davis was the artist who worked on the mural, which she said was started near the end of July.
Davis has a background in art, receiving her Bachelors of Arts in Graphic Design from the Texas State University.
She said that the mural is inspired by the coffee shop, and a love for East Texas, featuring pine cones and a Marshall Texas sign.
“If you know anything about East Texas pine trees are great, and they are beautiful, but they can also be a bit of a pain when you have to clean them up,” Davis said. “So it’s about loving everything that comes with East Texas, good and bad.”
Davis also puts her artistic talents to work creating hand drawn coloring pages for all of the special events hosted by the coffee shop that feature children, including the annual Joe-A-Lantern competition and Story Time events.
The new mural can be enjoyed by anyone who walks down the alley past the coffee shop located on N Washington Ave. For more information on Joe Pine Coffee Co. go to the stores website at www.joepinecoffee.com.