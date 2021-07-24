A Marshall woman is collecting donated school uniforms and new underclothing for Marshall ISD elementary school students for the start of the 2021-22 school year and Joe Pine Coffee Company has volunteered for the drop off site.
Marshall mom Madison Wiggins said as she was preparing her own children’s uniforms and clothing for the start of the new 2021-22 school year, she had an idea to collect more clothing for Marshall ISD elementary school students in need.
“I love our town and the people here and wanted to figure out a way to help area families,” Wiggins said Friday. “My husband and I are both Marshall High School graduates and now our children attend Marshall ISD. I know for students, especially in the elementary grades, there can be accidents at school or other things that might happen and it would be so nice for teachers and nurses to have a supply of clothing on hand for the students in need.”
Wiggins decided to make a post on her Facebook page asking others if they’d like to donate new or gently used school uniforms in children’s sizes 5 through 16. She also asked for new packages of children’s underwear and socks in the same sizes.
“After I made the Facebook post, I had several people reach out to donate and then received a message from Jill Davis at Joe Pine Coffee Company who graciously said we could use the coffee shop as a drop off site,” Wiggins said. “We started collecting last Thursday and my goal is to pick up the donations and drop them off at the Marshall ISD elementary campuses next Wednesday so they can have time to prepare for the start of school the week after.”
Wiggins is urging Marshall ISD supporters to grab an extra package of underwear socks, or recycle their gently used uniforms to help out other families in the community this school year.
“I just wanted to love on our community and help out area families,” Wiggins said about starting the donation drive. “If someone can help, they can grab a great cup of coffee at Joe Pine while they drop off some uniforms to help our Maverick children.”
Joe Pine Coffee Company is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. The coffee shop is located at 207 North Washington Avenue in downtown Marshall.