Who says you need to be in a relationship to celebrate Valentine ’s Day? Why not grab your girlfriends and go out for coffee and desserts at Joe Pine Coffee’s third annual Galentines Day event.
The event will take place Feb. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the stores location, 207 N. Washington Ave. in Marshall.
“It’s just a fun event to have a bunch of girls get together, drink coffee, and just be among friends,” said Jill Davis, co-owner of Joe Pine Coffee.
Davis described the event as casual, where community members can come and go as they like.
The event will feature a number of vendors, which Davis said are catered to women’s interest.
Vendors include sweet pop-ups by Margin Social and Hazie Sue Vintage, bouquets with the East Texas Flower Truck, pressed flowers and plants by ETXWildbydesign, and Among the Pines selling books that highlight the area, including a section about the shop.
Davis said that the event will also have a photo booth, unique temporary tattoos and coffee and desserts available for attendees.
“What we wanted to do with Joe Pine was to bring the community together. This event has become our way of bringing together the women in our area for a fun night to enjoy with their friends,” Davis said.
For more information on the event go to the groups Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/794261411073786/.