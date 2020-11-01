Joe Pine Coffee Co. located in Downtown Marshall hosted its annual anniversary celebration on Thursday, celebrating three years in business.
The event was different than previous years, since COVID-19 restrictions prevented the coffee shop from hosting its large annual latte decorating competition.
Co-owner Jill Davis said that in lieu of a large celebration, the company has decided to take the time to give back to local community organizations by donating to three different local charities.
Throughout the event on Thursday, community members who made purchases at Joe Pine received one ticket for every dollar that they spent.
Each ticket counted as one “vote” which community members could then use to support Mission Marshall, CASA or the Marshall Literacy Council.
The winning organization was CASA, according to Davis, who said that they will receive a $500 donation from Joe Pine.
“It was really a great day,” Davis said.
Additionally, enough community members participated to give each charity a donation of $150, with total donations to Mission Marshall and the Marshall Literacy Council over $150 including cash donations, and CASA receiving $650.
Davis said that the coffee shop also gave away 20 Joe Pine for President t-shirts to the first customers of the day. The shop’s new flower cart, the East Texas Flower Cart, was also available to the community during the event, purchases from which also got customers tickets to vote on their favorite charities.