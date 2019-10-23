Joe Pine Coffee is planning its third annual pumpkin competition for Oct. 29.
According to co-owner Jill Davis this is the first year that the event will be held at the same time as Harvest Fest.
“We usually have it on a different day but we thought that it would work well with all of the other events going on downtown,” Davis said.
The event is free to enter for people of all ages.
Davis said that entries can include any type of decoration or carving of pumpkins.
“Any one can enter and be as creative as they want,” Davis said, “In the past we have had a ton of very creative entries.”
She said that the first time Joe Pine hosted the event was only about one month after they opened.
“I think it was the first event we ever held. We were blown away by the response from the community,” Davis said.
She said that the contest was always a way for the business to reach out to the community.
“It’s an opportunity to have a good time and to engage with everyone,” Davis said.
During the event community members can drop off their pumpkins any time between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Three judges will consider the pumpkins starting at 6 p.m.
Every participant in the competition will receive a complimentary drink at Joe Pine.
Additional prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners.
There will also be refreshments for children and coloring pages, designed by Davis.