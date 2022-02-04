Joe Pine Coffee Co. is preparing for its fifth annual Gal-entines Day event, scheduled for Feb. 10 at the coffee shop, located at 207 N. Washington in downtown Marshall from 6 to 9 p.m.
Co-owner Stacey Splawn said previously that the event is one of the biggest that the coffee shop holds annually, with a wide array of activities and vendors planned for the fifth annual event.
“This is probably our biggest event every year, we usually have a lot of cool vendors and people to come out and enjoy the evening with your friends,” Splawn said.
This year’s event will feature coffee options, desserts, flowers, friend ship bracelets and even homemade Valentine’s Day cards for community members to browse and enjoy.
During the event women can bring their daughters, sisters, moms and best friends out to the shop to participate in photo ops set up at the shop, or browse the number of shopping options.
The event will be held both inside the coffee shop, as well as outside on the sidewalk, with the owners suggesting that everyone in attendance dress warmly for the occasion.
Vendors on site during the event will include Margin Social, East Texas Flower Truck, Hazie Sue Vintage, Herbal Euphoria, Refining Dust, Glam Room Salon, Woven Treasures, and Treasured Moments Events & Décor.
Community members can get more information on the event on the Joe Pine Coffee Co. Facebook page.