Robert Johnson III, a lifelong Harrison County resident, has announced his intent to file for the office of Pct. 2 County Commissioner against incumbent Zephaniah Timmins.
Johnson, who ran for the position on the Republican ballot in 2018, will be running on the Democratic ticket for the March 1 Primary.
“I am running on the Democratic Party (ballot). I really don’t care to elaborate on it, but just want the people to know I’m getting ready to get out here and do what I got to do for Precinct 2,” said Johnson. “It’s so much you can go on with talking about our precinct and talking about Harrison County, in general.”
Johnson said he just wants to do his part in making the county, as a whole and particularly his precinct, a better place to live.
“It’s simply because I live down there with the people in Precinct 2. I stay there. I go through what they go through,” he said of why he wants to run to represent his precinct.
The need for road improvements in the rural areas was one of the reasons that motivated him to run. Johnson recalled flooding conditions being so treacherous in his area on Five Notch Road that, one time, neighbors had to rally together to transport the neighborhood children to school.
“They got flooded down there and the buses couldn’t even get the kids to school,” Johnson recalled. “People had to join together on the Five Notch Road. We joined together and got the kids to school on back of trucks, and things like that. The good thing is it wasn’t cold.”
Johnson said he’s not only concerned about conditions on his road, but other areas he’s examined throughout Precinct 2, particularly in the Scottsville area.
“I rode out to Scottsville and had a conversation with Mr. (Kerry) Cade to see what he’s going through over in the area he’s in,” he said of his dialogue with the Scottsville mayor.
“You’ve got the mattresses thrown out; you’ve got trees down that these people have had to cut up themselves in Scottsville,” Johnson said he’s observed.
As county commissioner, Johnson said he’d like to focus efforts not only on road improvements, but solid waste and litter control.
“It’s one of my pet peeves,” he said of litter.
“Since I ran last time, people are calling me asking what can I do. I can’t do anything; I’m not the commissioner,” said Johnson.
Johnson said, if elected, he plans to exercise an open door policy, making himself accessible for constituents to reach him to address any issues.
“If I miss your call, I’m going to call you back,” said Johnson.
He would like to encourage more residents to get active in county government and attend the meetings of the commissioners court.
“I want the people to start attending these meetings. People don’t attend, but you want to know what’s going on,” he said.
Johnson said he’d also like to see the meetings scheduled at a time that allows working individuals the opportunity to attend.
“It’s always 9 a.m., during the time people work,” he pointed out. “So I want to get in there and work with the other commissioners and the judge to see what we can do to kind of better open it to the public.”
Johnson said his last campaign fueled him even more to want to run for the office and get involved in county government.
“I really have gotten a passion now because I had a lady tell me... your first time, let it be a learning experience; and it was,” said Johnson. “She got me really motivated.”
The candidate said he’s looking forward to campaigning for the upcoming primary election and being more visible in the community.
“I was in the Christmas parade. I drive (18-wheeler) trucks, but if I was in it fulltime, I could get out here and get more involved with the people,” he said.
If elected, he said he plans on being a full-time county commissioner.
“I just want to get more involved with the community as far as being commissioner,” he said.
“I want to partner like with the Precinct 2 JP and constable, getting with them, collaborating with them more, attending my JP court, going out with them, my constable, kind of helping them out,” said Johnson. “I’m also going to partner with those guys in the commissioners court because we all got to be there to make that decision on whatever goes on in Harrison County. I’d like to get in there and help those guys. I feel like I’m going to have a real good relationship with them, if God blesses me to win the position.”
In the role of county commissioner, Johnson said he’d like to also create community partnerships with other entities, such as the city and local school district, for the betterment of the community.
“Some of my precinct is in the city, so I’d like to get more involved with the commissioners over there,” he said. “I do a lot at the schools, so I’d like to get with the school board and have all of us get together and kind of collaborate on what we need to do as far as making Marshall like it was back in ’85 on up.”
“That’s when I was a little older as far as a time getting out here as far as knowing what’s really going on,” he said.
Johnson would also like to help create a positive atmosphere for local children.
“They’ve got too much on their mind; it’s not enough to do for them,” he said. “We’re going to have to take some responsibility and start tightening up on them. So, I’d just like to just get out here and help out as far as the community.”
Johnson is currently actively involved in the community through his service on the Harrison County Child Welfare Board. He also coaches youth sporting programs.
“I still deal with the kids a lot,” said Johnson. “I feel like if I got the commissioner’s job, I’d have a lot of time to be able to open some doors, be able to put some kids in place, and let’s get these kids involved in a lot of activities.”
A lifelong resident of Precinct 2, Johnson lives in Marshall with his wife, Chanda Johnson, and their family.
On the Ballot
Filing for both the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries opened Nov. 13. Filing ends at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13.
Countywide positions on the ballot for the 2022 primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Candidates for the Democratic Party can file for office by calling party chair Maxine Golightly at (903) 918-0521 or contacting her through the Harrison County Democratic Party Facebook page.
Candidates for the Republican Party of Harrison County can file by calling party chair Lee Lester at (903) 738-3824.
Application information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us, as well as qualifications for all public offices.