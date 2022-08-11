A narcotics search warrant executed at 703 Atkins St. in Marshall resulted in the arrest of two people Thursday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
The drug bust was made possible through a joint effort by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department.
“On August 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall,” HCSO officials noted. “The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force obtained the search warrant pursuant to a narcotics investigation into crack-cocaine trafficking at the residence.”
Upon execution of the warrant, police located 61-year-old Angelo Maurice Warren and 52-year-old Connie Sue Fleet inside the residence. Warren was arrested for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Fleet was arrested for one count of delivery of a controlled substance.
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher commended law enforcement officers on a job well done.
“I am extremely proud of the effort and success our Task Force members have shown since it began,” the sheriff stated. “Operations and partnerships such as these are crucial to the safety and well-being of our community.”