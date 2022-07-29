Yesterday the joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department conducted an arrest operation in Marshall and Harrison County which resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals.

According to MPD the operation stemmed from a gang-related shooting that occurred on July 17 in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street and other shootings in Marshall.

