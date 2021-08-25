While most sporting events around the world are seeing a decline in participation and attendance, the 41st Annual Josey Jr. World continued to be a “must attend” event in barrel racing as 294 contestants from 16 states competed to take home the title in Marshall on Aug. 13 through Aug. 15.
This annual event is the oldest open to the world’s youth barrel racers and has attracted top youth competitors who have gone on to have successful careers in the sport.
The Josey Jr. World is open to barrel racers 20 years old and under and runs in a 4D (or Divisional) format, which allows every competitor an opportunity to earn money.
For all of the Josey events, the format for the qualifying rounds is to drag every five draws, big pack every 50, and reverse the order for the second go so that every competitor has an equal opportunity on the ground.
The Med Vet Pharmaceuticals first go on Friday and AIP Energy second go on Saturday were qualifying rounds giving each contestant two chances to make it to the Big Tex Championship shoot out on Sunday.
Tristan Bowles from Gainesville, riding Short Okie Lena, placed sixth in the Second Go on Saturday with 16.474 before taking the 1D title on Sunday with a time of 16.097. Eight-year-old Charlie Raye Sohrt from Manvel, had the fastest time on Friday before finishing reserve champion on Little Dash Priest with a time of 16.239 on Sunday.
Mckenna Caudle from Horatio, Arkansas finished first in the 2D riding Toxic Tango with a 16.625, Faith Terry from New Waverly finished first in the 3D riding Mr JB 118 with a time of 17.105 and Kalyn Albright from Tomball, riding Blue Eyed Beauty, finished first in the 4D with a time of 18.163.
Last year’s Josey Jr. World winner, Mallory McGee, qualified in the first go with a fast time of 16.395 for the finals on Sunday, but took a no time with a barrel down.
Watching her ride was an inspiration to everyone in attendance as she is currently suffering from an eye injury that has left her legally blind.
“It’s incredible to see a competitor like Mallory fight through the challenges that have been coming at her over the last year,” Martha said. “We are proud to call her a Josey kid.”
With sponsors like AIP Energy, Wards Restaurants, Draw it Out, Davis Chemical, and Pietro’s Pizza of Marshall contestants ran for a $10,000 added money barrel race.
Support of national and local sponsors like Big Tex Trailers, Circle Y Saddles, Med Vet Pharmaceuticals, Purina, Priefert Ranch and Rodeo Equipment, and the Marshall/Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Martha and R.E. Josey had many super prizes this year.
Plus, a Big Tex Trailer was awarded to the 1D winner, with a Circle Y Saddle, Shea Michelle custom belt buckle, an American hat, and 500 pounds of Purina feed given to each of the D winners.
They also received other sponsor prizes from Med Vet Pharmaceuticals (MVP), custom five Star saddle pads, Draw It Out product, Flair Strips, and much more.
Four more competitors also came out winners as recipients of the annual scholarships awarded during the Josey Jr. World.
The Carol Hall Adams Scholarship was given to Jasleigh Montagne, with Sarah Buck earning the Josey Ranch Scholarship and Aly Jurica receiving the Joyce Barney Scholarship, and the Shirley Webb Scholarship was awarded to Kaitlyn Foster.
The recipient of the annual “Mom Arthur” award that honors Martha’s mother, was presented toJami Kay Garrison by Oakley Kay Ellis.
The final award was the “Cebe Reed Horse with the Most Heart” honoring Martha’s great horse Cebe Reed, who won 52 consecutive barrel races and seven horse trailers.
The choices were so difficult this year the committee decided to honor two great horses.
The winners this year were Little Man owned and ridden by Hadlee Huckabee from DeBerry and Little Dash Priest (AKA Snoopy) owned and ridden by Charley Raye Sohrt of Manuel.
There’s always more than just world class competition at the Josey Jr. World.
On Friday night, former Josey student and former Jr. World competitor, and the youngest NBHA world champion barrel racer, Chancie Neal, took the stage to put on a show for the competitors, their families and the Marshall community.
Nealis a platinum-selling songwriter, opened for Luke Bryan for seven years and is featured on his current album that was nominated for an ACM Award.
She kicked off her show with her signature song, “Rodeo Money,” but it wasn’t her typical performance when she was joined on stage by the voice of the Josey Ranch, Randy Adams, who is featured on the recorded version of the song.
Adams wowed the crowd, and Neal, when he provided live calls during the song that were reminiscent of Neal’s days running barrels on the ranch.
Neal later called her sister, Chesnie, up on the stage to play guitar and sing one of their favorite songs, “Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”.
Following in her sister’s footsteps in music and barrel racing, Chesnie qualified for the finals on Sunday.
“I grew up on the Josey Ranch, so this will always be home to me,” Neal said. “What I learned from Mrs. Martha and R.E. not only taught me how to be a champion barrel racer, but a champion in life.”
In addition to the concert that was held during the Fish Fry, the Josey Ranch staff kept everyone entertained throughout the weekend with activities for the whole family, including the NBHA stick horse barrel race, Rope and Run competition, Draw it Out Pony Race, and the hula hoop contest.
More fun was provided by the special guest of the weekend, Abby Poole, Miss Rodeo Texas Teen who also presented the flag during the National Anthem each day.
With everything going on at the ranch,visitors were able to unplug from the world toenjoy time with the people around them because when you come to the ranch, you become part of the Josey Family.
Plans are underway for the 42nd annual Josey Jr. World with the event moving back to the traditional time in May of 2022.
For complete results of the 2021 Josey Jr. World, visit www.barrelracers.com.