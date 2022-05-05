The Josey Ranch barrel racing school held its 29th annual reunion barrel race competition last weekend, hosting 397 contestants from across the country to compete for the Josey Reunion Championship.
The competition is the annual gathering of, and competition for, any attendees of a Josey Ranch clinic since it began in 1967. This year’s competitors travelled from all over the country.
Events started Thursday, April 28 with a three division pole bending. Graceland Brown and her horse Miss Red Mesa, from Vindeor, claimed the championship after running a 20.195.
Friday started the Circle Y Saddlery First Go barrel. Earning the fastest time of the day was Blaise Bercegeay from Summit, Mississippi with a 16.339 second run.
Her horse, BR Fred Douglas, came back from a previous injury breaking his hock to win the event, which is a literal clone of Martha Josey’s horse Red Man Bay.
Martha ran Red Man Bay on the professional circuit in the early 2000s. As an exceptional horse, according to ranch officials, Blaise’s grandfather had DNA pulled to clone Red Man Bay; one of those clones is BR Fred Douglas.
“He’s very special to us, it’s amazing all the similarities there are between him and Red Man Bay. Their attitude, style of turn, just everything about him.” Blaise explained in an interview with Martha Josey and Josey Reunion Announcer Randy Adams. “He broke his hock three years ago; I was off him a whole year, and he’s come back just as strong as ever. He’s been great to me.”
After Friday’s race, contestants prepared for another chance to compete in the finals on Sunday, April 1. Sunday morning started with Cowboy Church followed by a scholarship presentation.
Over the last 40 years, the Josey Ranch has given over $350,000 away in scholarships to contestants and students. This year, former scholarship recipient Lee Ann Rafferty, now a county judge, brought her two daughters Ava and Lila to the Josey Reunion. Both young women made it to the Sunday Short Go.
This year the Josey Ranch gave four scholarships to high school and college students. Dora Dawson received the Shirley Webb Scholarship, Abigail James received the Paula Murihead Scholarship, Caitlyn Heath received the Betze Andrews Scholarship and Charley Goodknight received the R.E. Josey Scholarship.
Additionally this year Charley Goodnight became the first recipient of the R.E. Josey Memorial Scholarship, as a second-generation Josey Student following her mother who won the Josey Junior World in 1987.
The Priefert Second Go was held Sunday, with local Abby Phillips from Marshall running a 16.187 on her horse VF Expensive Taste to win the round in her hometown.
Sunday’s short go brought back 148 contestants all running for the chance to take home a brand-new Big Tex Trailer. The Purina short go brought back contestants from 10 different states including Texas, Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana, California, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Missouri.
Coming from Shreveport, Neeley Lewis and her horse Spark N Lion ran through the pattern for the time of 16.095 to win the barrel race.
Shortly after their run, Shelby West from Diana and her horse Sunsugar Peppy gave Neeley a run for her money coming in a close second at 16.099.
The 2D was won by Renee Douglas from Cleburne, riding Tickit Ta Fame with a time of 16.671. The 3D title belonged to Savannah Palmore from Refugio riding Fortunate Colton with a time of 17.119, and the 4D title was claimed by Staci Wolf from Elkart riding Shake the Sugar with a time of 18.107.
This year the Josey Reunion also offered several other races and events such as the Rope ‘N’ Run Competition and a calf scramble. The Rope ‘N’ Run competition has been a new event that started at the Josey Breakaway Roping School.
The event goes as follows: Teams were made in pairs of two, one roper and one runner. The roper started on the Priefert Speed Trainer and roped the calf dummy. Once the roper made a clean catch, the runner raced through a mini barrel pattern on foot to stop the clock upon competition of the pattern. Both children and adults were able to participate in the new competition.
After the annual reunion barrel race competitions, Josey Ranch is beginning to prepare for the 42nd Annual Josey World Champion Junior Barrel Race planned for May 6-8.
The Junior World is open to any contestant 20 years old and younger and is one of the oldest youth barrel races in existence. Community members are welcome to attend the event free of charge, located at the ranch at 8623 Texas 43 in Karnack.