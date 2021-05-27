The longest running rodeo school in the world, Josey Ranch’s annual Summer School, is kicking off its 55th annual year next week, when they will welcome over 225 barrel racing students and over 100 calf roping students to the ranch.
“Living legends Martha and R.E. Josey have eagerly opened the gates of the Josey Ranch, welcoming Students ages 5 to 50 to their home,” said Marketing Manager Ashley Schenck. “This rodeo power couple will once again host some of the fastest filling calf roping, breakaway, and barrel racing schools in the nation.”
The ranch has been taking reservations for the camp for the last several months, with students eagerly signing up for their spot in the week long school program.
“The summer schools are always my favorite,” Martha Josey said. “When we started it was one school and we had about 50 students. Their parents dropped them off at the ranch and we kept them here for two weeks teaching them how to barrel race and rope calves. Now we have to take a waiting list months in advance because there are so many students who want to come every year!”
The Josey roping staff is comprised entirely of former students that got their start there over 30 years ago. R.E. Josey leads the Calf Roping with instructors Chad Henry, Agriculture Professor at Northeast Texas Community College, and Jeb Barney, manager at Mark West Energy, along with Cheyenne Harper, Maverick Harper, Spence Barney, Bryce Barney, Amber Crawford, Ramey Walther and Keely Henry.
Schenck said that many of the instructors are actively competing on the pro rodeo circuit, making them perfect instructors for up and comers.
She added that one of R.E.’s students who is now an instructor Kincade Henry, can only attend two days of the school this year because he is actively competing in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Kincade is currently in the top 15 for the world standings and is working to move up in the rankings.
While the ropers will be running down the roping alley the arenas will be filled with barrel racers led by Martha Josey with her team of instructors. Ty Mitchell, four time Josey Jr World Champion, will give instruction with Martha’s nephew Gary Authur, and long time friends and trainers Terry Thomas and Pam Randall. Along with several former Josey students, now instructors, Elaine Lambino, Whitney Bettis, and Ashley Schenck.
Students will receive one on one training in three different arenas, and the roping alley. They will be taught winning techniques, slow work drills, proper animal nutrition, the importance of proper equipment and more.
The ranch will be full of activity from May 31 to June 5 with the first weeklong Barrel Racing School and Calf Roping School. From there the barrel racing will pick up for the three-day clinic June 8 through June 10.
Finally, the summer schools will finish with the second weeklong school June 13 through June 19.
These schools will be followed by the annual Josey Reunion and Josey Jr World Barrel Races Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 and Aug. 13 through Aug. 15. The Josey Reunion is open to all former Josey students and is a reunion of students from the last 55 years. The Josey Jr. World is open to any barrel racer 20 and under. Both these events draw barrel racers from across the country.